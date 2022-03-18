Police Rescue Man Who Fell Through Ice In Groveland Township Pond

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 30-year-old man is anticipated to get well after he by means of the ice in a Groveland Township pond and was rescued by police.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers launched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening after being notified that an grownup male with autism had left his group dwelling.

This tweet thread incorporates physique cam video of the ice rescue from final evening. It will not be the entire video and a few is blurry, however ought to give our followers an thought of what occurred. Warning: Some of it’s intense. Great job troops. pic.twitter.com/iNORgPQazV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2022

READ MORE: Michigan Man Shot In Gunfight With State Troopers

Police stated after just a few hours into the search, troopers had been instructed an individual, later recognized because the lacking man, had fallen by means of the ice about 4.5 miles from the group dwelling. When they go to the scene, they had been directed to the pond and heard somebody calling for assist.

READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Submits Reelection Petitions

They rescued the person, who was submerged as much as his chest and was affected by hypothermia. Police say one of many troopers fell by means of the ice and was in a position to maintain transferring utilizing his fists, whereas one other was in a position to get to the person with out falling by means of.

Troopers had been in a position to pull the person out of the water. He was taken to a hospital for remedy.

MORE NEWS: 1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Detroit River

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.