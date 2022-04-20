Police restrict Israeli ultra-nationalists’ Jerusalem march

Police seem to have prevented hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis from marching round predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, an occasion that served as one of many triggers of final yr’s Israel-Gaza conflict.

Police arrange massive roadblocks exterior the Old City partitions, closing the primary highway main all the way down to Damascus Gate, the epicenter of final yr’s unrest. Bottled up, the marchers waved Israeli flags, chanted and sang.

Earlier within the day, a small group of Palestinian protesters threw rocks at police whereas lots of of Jewish guests entered the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, identified to Jews because the Temple Mount.

The hilltop shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City is the third holiest in Islam, whereas for Jews it’s their holiest web site, the place two temples stood in antiquity. It is the emotional floor zero for the Israeli-Palestinian battle and a flashpoint for earlier rounds of violence.

Amateur video from the scene appeared to indicate police utilizing sponge-tipped plastic projectiles meant to be non-lethal because the protesters barricaded themselves contained in the mosque. Police stated a firebomb thrown by one of many protesters set a carpet exterior the mosque on fireplace, however it was rapidly extinguished. No accidents have been reported.

Israeli police stated a lot of officers have been deployed round Jerusalem’s historic Old City, dwelling to non secular websites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, out of concern that confrontations may additional ignite an already tense state of affairs within the metropolis in the course of the Jewish vacation of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“At this stage the police are not approving the protest march under the requested layout,” the police stated in an announcement forward of the march, with out elaborating. They couldn’t be reached for remark Wednesday.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip, stated Wednesday that Israel “bears full responsibility for the repercussions” if it permits the march “to approach our holy sites,” however didn’t specify what actions it will take or what its pink strains could be.

Several nationalist Israeli politicians stated they’d be attending the march, together with ultra-nationalist parliament member Itamar Ben Gvir, a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane and a frequent provocateur in delicate Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated in an announcement that he would bar Ben Gvir from going to Damascus Gate. “I don’t intend to allow petty politics to endanger human lives,” he stated.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have surged in latest weeks after a sequence of lethal assaults inside Israel, adopted by navy operations within the West Bank.

Noam Nisan, one of many organizers of the deliberate march, instructed Kan public radio that it will proceed as deliberate Wednesday. “A Jew with a flag in Jerusalem is not a provocation,” he stated.

He stated that the demonstration was a response to buses being stoned earlier this week whereas driving to the Western Wall, the holiest place the place Jews can pray, positioned in Jerusalem’s Old City.

