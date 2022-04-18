Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine’s war-torn Irpin

Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 lifeless our bodies in Irpin, close to Kyiv, for the reason that city was taken again from Russian forces in late March, a police official stated on Monday, as staff dug contemporary graves on its outskirts.

The city, which had a pre-war inhabitants of about 62,000, was one of many important hotspots of preventing with Russian troops earlier than they pulled again from Ukraine’s northern areas to accentuate their offensive within the east.

At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of latest graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths. Under the watch of some tearful mourners, staff hurriedly shovelled the sandy earth into one grave on Monday.

“As of now, we have inspected 269 dead bodies,” stated Serhiy Panteleyev, first deputy head of the police’s important investigation division, at an internet briefing.

He stated forensic work was ongoing to find out the reason for demise for most of the victims, sharing photographs of severely charred human stays.

He stated seven websites in Irpin the place civilians had been allegedly shot have been inspected, with out giving additional particulars.

Russia denies focusing on civilians and has dismissed allegations its troops dedicated battle crimes in occupied areas of Ukraine.

