Police say they were unable to locate who fired shots at sound clash | Antigua Tribune

STATE MEDIA: Police closed down a sound system conflict at Fort James Saturday night time after pictures have been fired into the air in a so-called gun salute.

The gunfire was heard over the sound of the performances and cheers of the gang and there was no noticeable stir when the pictures have been fired.

One of the volleys of pictures appeared to have come from both a semi-automatic or computerized weapon.

While regulation enforcers pulled the plug on the occasion, they have been unable to find the person or people who pulled the set off.

One supply stated nobody within the crowd was prepared to say who fired and the character of the venue would have made a seek for the weapon or weapons tough.

Law enforcers are asking anybody with data which might result in the restoration of the weapons to offer that data.

It just isn’t clear whether or not this may have implications for permits for such occasions in future, however there’s a clamour in some circles for the police to accentuate their crackdown to reduce the chance of a recurrence.

