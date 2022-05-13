Police search for gunmen after 4 people killed, 5 injured in shooting | News24
Police are trying to find gunmen who killed 4 folks in Gqeberha.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
Four folks have been murdered and 5 folks have been wounded in a capturing in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha within the early hours of Thursday.
Police have since activated a 72-hour mobilisation plan to hint, observe and arrest the 4 gunmen, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana stated.
“According to the report, nine people were sitting in a garage together with others when two cars came and stopped at the gate of the house. Four unidentified male suspects, allegedly covering their faces, alighted from their vehicles and entered the gate. They are alleged to have separated the group of people who were gathered in the place and started shooting at the nine,” Kinana added.
Four folks have been declared useless on the scene and the remaining 5 have been taken to a close-by hospital for medical consideration.
Kinana stated:
The circumstances surrounding the incident are at present underneath investigation. Four instances of homicide and 5 of tried homicide have been registered. No arrest has been made at this stage.
Police have appealed for info that can assist result in the arrest of the perpetrators.
Members of the general public who’ve extra info can contact their nearest police station or name Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
