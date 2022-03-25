Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Injured 3 Women

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run suspect who left three ladies critically injured.

The hit-and-run occurred on Sunday, March 13, at about 1:14 p.m., within the space of E. 8 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke.

A suspect driving a dark-colored sedan struck a silver 2011 Buick after which fled the scene.

Police say three grownup females have been sitting within the backseat have been critically injured, and they’re nonetheless being handled for his or her accidents.

If anybody acknowledges, the car, or has any info pertaining to this crime, please name the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

