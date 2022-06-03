Police search for motorist involved in illegal street race that left another driver dead

Los Angeles police are asking for the general public’s assist in finding a motorist concerned in an unlawful avenue race final week that ended with the demise of one other driver within the Lake Balboa space of the San Fernando Valley.

The driver of a BMW and the driving force of a Tesla have been racing west on Victory Boulevard simply after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police mentioned. The driver of the Tesla misplaced management close to Encino Avenue, veered off the highway and crashed into a light-weight pole.

The unidentified male sufferer was pronounced useless on the scene.

The driver of the BMW stopped briefly after the crash, noticed the aftermath of the collision, then sped off west on Victory Boulevard, police mentioned.

The BMW is described as a darkish blue or purple, 2011 to 2015 M3 or M5 mannequin with a lowered suspension, modified exhaust and built-in spoiler. The driver is being looked for felony hit-and-run and interesting in a velocity race.

Anyone with data can name the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8028 or at (818) 644-8032.