Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. — Police have been nonetheless looking Friday for whoever opened hearth throughout a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery.

Someone started taking pictures throughout Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King died final month after he was shot by a Racine police officer.

Police mentioned in a information launch that officers arrived on the cemetery Thursday to search out “mass chaos.” A 19-year-old lady and a 35-year-old lady have been each hit. The 19-year-old was handled and launched. The 35-year-old was awake and alert Friday after present process surgical procedure, in response to the discharge. No one else was damage.

Multiple firearms have been used within the taking pictures, police mentioned. Police requested members of the general public to show over any video of the taking pictures they may have.

King was killed on May 20 throughout a visitors cease. Police mentioned they have been finishing up a search warrant on a car when he ran from the automotive. They mentioned he was carrying a handgun. Officer Zachary Brenner shot King after he ignored instructions to drop the weapon, in response to police.

The state Department of Justice is investigating that taking pictures.