Police search leads to over 100 child abuse charges against Perth man
Police have charged a Ballajura man over the alleged abuse of 4 younger kids after a forensic evaluation of gadgets seized from his home.
The 43-year-old’s home was raided on February 8 this 12 months, with officers seizing cellphones, storage gadgets and computer systems together with hashish and methamphetamine.
He initially confronted one cost of possessing little one exploitation materials and three costs over the medicine and drug paraphernalia, and has remained in jail since showing in courtroom on February 9.
However, a WA Police spokeswoman mentioned a “full detailed forensic analysis” of the gadgets seized allowed speciality officers to establish 4 victims the person had allegedly abused.
This led to a different search warrant executed at properties in Ballajura and within the Shire of Boyup Brook, and one other 134 costs laid towards the person.
The costs embody 58 counts of indecent coping with a baby over 13 and underneath 16; 38 counts of sexually penetrating a baby over 13 and underneath 16; 34 counts of indecently recording a baby over 13 and underneath 16; two counts of indecently coping with a baby underneath 13, and two counts of indecently recording a baby underneath 13.
The man additionally faces costs of persistent sexual conduct with a baby underneath 16 and displaying offensive materials to a baby underneath 16.
He confronted Midland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, with the case adjourned till May.
Police are nonetheless investigating and urge anybody with info to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at Crime Stoppers.