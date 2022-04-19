Police search leads to over 100 child abuse charges against Perth man

Police have charged a Ballajura man over the alleged abuse of 4 younger kids after a forensic evaluation of gadgets seized from his home.

The 43-year-old’s home was raided on February 8 this 12 months, with officers seizing cellphones, storage gadgets and computer systems together with hashish and methamphetamine.

He initially confronted one cost of possessing little one exploitation materials and three costs over the medicine and drug paraphernalia, and has remained in jail since showing in courtroom on February 9.

However, a WA Police spokeswoman mentioned a “full detailed forensic analysis” of the gadgets seized allowed speciality officers to establish 4 victims the person had allegedly abused.

This led to a different search warrant executed at properties in Ballajura and within the Shire of Boyup Brook, and one other 134 costs laid towards the person.