Police seek help in finding missing Limpopo boy, 3 | News24

Nkoka Mhlarhi has gone lacking and police are interesting for the general public to assist discover him.

A 3-year-old boy disappeared in Limpopo on Saturday.

He was final seen enjoying together with his older brother.

Police urged anybody with details about the boy’s whereabouts to contact them.

Limpopo police are looking for a lacking 3-year-old boy who disappeared in Ritavi outdoors Tzaneen on Saturday.

Nkoka Mhlarhi, from Khujwana Ntwanano, was reportedly final seen at house on Saturday at about 08:20.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa, Mhlarhi’s grandmother informed the police the younger boy had been enjoying together with his 7-year-old brother in the home when he mysteriously disappeared.

READ | R50 000 reward for details of boy, 8, who went missing on Christmas Day

“Immediately after the family realised that the child was missing, they started to search for him but could not find him, and that’s when they notified the police,” Ramakgoakgoa stated.

Nkoka Mhlarhi has gone lacking and police are interesting for the general public to assist discover him. Supplied SAPS

At the time of his disappearance, little Mhlarhi was carrying a purple vest, purple shorts and black Nike sandals.

Searches have been performed on the properties of family and neighbours however there was no signal of the boy.

Anyone with info that may help the police have been urged to contact the Ritavi police station on 079 890 6460, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the closest police station or the My SAPS app.

The police investigation is constant.

Did you’ll be able to hearken to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.