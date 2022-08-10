Police seek help to identify mystery man hit by train at Brunswick
Police are attempting to establish a thriller man who has been in hospital for practically 5 weeks and has solely been in a position to utter just a few phrases since being hit by a prepare in Melbourne’s inner-north.
A prepare struck the person between Royal Park and Jewell railway stations on the Upfield line in Brunswick on Thursday, July 7, earlier than paramedics took him to hospital with life-threatening accidents.
The man stays in a severe however secure situation in hospital, the place he has been in a position to categorical the names “Roy” and “Ryan” “from Coburg”. However, police are unsure whether or not he’s referring to himself or somebody he is aware of.
The man had no cellphone, pockets or playing cards to help police in figuring out him, and regardless of intensive efforts police have been unable to uncover any additional details about the person.
Police have now launched a computer-generated picture of the person, who’s about 175 centimetres tall, between 65 and 75 years outdated, and of medium construct.
He has a distinguished mole beneath his left eye and was sporting black runners with white soles, black socks and a black belt on the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognises the person or has info is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.
