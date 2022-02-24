Police seek man accused of punching Korean diplomat in Midtown

NEW YORK – Police are looking for the person accused of punching a diplomat from Korea in the face.

It occurred round 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The NYPD says the 52-year-old man was strolling close to the intersection of West thirty fifth Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown when a stranger approached him and punched him within the face.

The stranger then ran off.

Police are looking for the person accused of punching a diplomat from Korea within the face on Feb. 9, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers



The sufferer was taken to an area hospital to be handled for a bloody nostril.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You may also submit a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.

