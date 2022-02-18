Police Seek Man Who Hit Woman Near Spot Pond In Winchester During Dispute Over Dogs

WINCHESTER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are on the lookout for a person they consider is liable for assaulting a lady close to Spot Pond on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they acquired a name from a lady who claimed to have been hit by a person whereas strolling together with her canine across the Reservoir Trails.

Joe Lampassi, of Stoneham, was strolling his canine close by when he observed 4 different canine run as much as him.

“A bunch of dogs approached me, and I saw a woman standing there screaming in distress,” Lampassi mentioned. “She was standing right there screaming and yelling.”

Lampassi mentioned he ran as much as the lady to assist her as she stored repeating that she had been hit.

“She had been punched in her right eye,” Lampassi mentioned. “She had a small cut on her eye and her nose was bleeding. She had mentioned that she had fallen back from the punch and had actually hit the back of her head. She had some head injuries.”

Lampassi helped information the lady out of the woods and towards police. He advised WBZ’s Brandon Truitt he was taken by the lady’s resilience via all of it.

“That wasn’t a tap,” mentioned Lampassi. “From the swelling of her eye right afterward, that was a hard punch and she just kind of walked it off.”

State Police mentioned they’re on the lookout for a white man in his 40s or 50s. They consider the person is of common peak and construct with salt-and-pepper hair.

If you may have any info you’re requested to contact police.