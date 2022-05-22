Police seek suspect who threw flaming materials onto Manhattan synagogue grounds

NEW YORK – Police are on the lookout for a suspect needed in reference to an alleged hate crime in Manhattan.

They say a person lit a ebook and a chunk of fabric on hearth, then threw it by means of the gates and onto the grounds of the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.

It occurred round 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was harm.

