Police seize almost $5m in cash, drugs and cryptocurrency teller machines in Sydney
Police have seized thee cryptocurrency teller machines, 5 kilograms of illicit medication and hundreds of thousands of {dollars} of money in Sydney’s south-east as a part of a multi-agency operation involving the US Department of Homeland Security.
Officers arrested two males, aged 34 and 39, on Friday afternoon as a part of an ongoing investigation into drug importation and alleged cash laundering in NSW with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and help of the American company.
Police allege they searched the youthful man and located him carrying $120,000 in money, and the older man carrying $51,500 in money, in addition to 13 envelopes containing illicit medication. The envelopes, which allegedly contained cocaine, heroin and methylamphetamine, have been seized for forensic investigation.
Video footage of the youthful man’s arrest, provided by NSW Police, exhibits unmarked police automobiles pulling over a black automobile on a traffic-jammed Canal Road close to the Princes Highway in St Peters on Friday and guiding him in the direction of the automobile park of a cleansing provides store.
The plain-clothes officers are then proven retrieving an Australia Post bundle out of the automobile, which contained 10 bundles of $50 notes, in addition to bundles of $100 notes from the glove field.
Footage of the older man’s arrest in Redfern exhibits bundles of $50 notes in a backpack within the automobile, whereas the medication have been allegedly contained in a number of Australia Post envelopes.
A NSW Police assertion stated officers then executed a search warrant at three associated properties on Friday evening – two models in an residence block on Gardeners Road, Mascot, in addition to a storage unit in Kingsgrove – the place they arrested a 3rd man, 45, and seized a variety of things linked to the investigation.
Among them have been cash counters, cellphones, laptops, USB gadgets and three cryptocurrency automated teller machines, which permit customers to buy Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies with money or a debit card. Police say additionally they seized $4.7 million in money and about 5 kilograms of medicine together with heroin, methylamphetamine and cocaine believed to have been illegally imported into the nation.