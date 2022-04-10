Police seize almost $5m in cash, drugs and cryptocurrency teller machines in Sydney

Police have seized thee cryptocurrency teller machines, 5 kilograms of illicit medication and hundreds of thousands of {dollars} of money in Sydney’s south-east as a part of a multi-agency operation involving the US Department of Homeland Security.

Officers arrested two males, aged 34 and 39, on Friday afternoon as a part of an ongoing investigation into drug importation and alleged cash laundering in NSW with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and help of the American company.

Three males have been charged after virtually $4.7 million money, 5kg of medicine and cryptocurrency teller machines have been seized in Sydney. Credit:NSW Police

Police allege they searched the youthful man and located him carrying $120,000 in money, and the older man carrying $51,500 in money, in addition to 13 envelopes containing illicit medication. The envelopes, which allegedly contained cocaine, heroin and methylamphetamine, have been seized for forensic investigation.

Video footage of the youthful man’s arrest, provided by NSW Police, exhibits unmarked police automobiles pulling over a black automobile on a traffic-jammed Canal Road close to the Princes Highway in St Peters on Friday and guiding him in the direction of the automobile park of a cleansing provides store.