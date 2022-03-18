Police seize R6m in cash as ringleader linked to several kidnappings arrested in Gauteng | News24

Police additionally discovered and seized R6 million in money which is believed to be ransom paid on different kidnapping instances.

Police arrested the alleged ringleader behind the latest kidnapping of a Lenasia businessman.

The man can be linked to 5 different comparable kidnapping instances in Gauteng.

The businessman was rescued and reunited together with his household.

The police are battling refined syndicates behind the escalating kidnappings of businesspeople within the nation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe mentioned that, within the battle to curb the growing nature of the crime, it has been established that they don’t seem to be coping with one syndicate.

“We have discovered that several groupings in the country are behind the spate of kidnappings. Each group has a mastermind or its ringleader. We are confident that we are making inroads with the latest arrests and identification of these groupings,” mentioned Mathe.

On Thursday evening, the police pounced on a gaggle of suspected kidnappers and rescued an kidnapped Lenasia businessman.

The alleged chief behind the group is a Mozambican. The 43-year-old man was arrested, together with 5 different members of his gang.

“The man is linked to five kidnapping cases. He has dual citizenship. He has been in the country for several years,” Mathe mentioned.

A kidnapping professional just lately instructed News24 that kidnappings for ransom had emerged as a criminal trend in Mozambique around a decade ago, speculating that the pattern had unfold over the border into South Africa.

Transnational syndicates usually orchestrate these high-profile kidnappings.

The kidnappers know what their victims are price, and they’ll normally solely be launched after steep ransom calls for.

But it additionally seems as if native copycat teams are bobbing up in South Africa.

Lenasia businessman Luqman Kazi, 34, was kidnapped whereas on his method to work on 15 March.

Following his kidnapping, a multidisciplinary crew was assembled to rescue him.

The crew adopted leads, which led them to recognized properties. Kazi was discovered and rescued from a property in Lawley, close to Lenasia.

He was reunited together with his household.

At the property, police seized a 9mm unlicensed firearm and arrested three individuals.

At the second property in Lenasia, police arrested three extra individuals, together with the alleged ringleader.

Police additionally seized R6 million in money.

“The money is believed to be ransom paid during other kidnapping cases. Police also recovered an AK47 rifle, ammunition, a hijacked motor vehicle, a VW Polo, used to kidnap Kazi, military-grade signal jammers and various vehicle registration number plates,” mentioned Mathe.

The six people face fees of kidnapping, extortion, cash laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked motorized vehicle.

Meanwhile, police additionally rescued 4 Bangladesh nationals in Bertrams, Johannesburg.

The 4 have been kidnapped on 10 March in Musina, Limpopo.

Mathe mentioned they arrested two Ethiopian nationals linked to the crime.

