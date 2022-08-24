Police speak to man after partner found dead on bed in bayside home

The de facto accomplice of a girl discovered lifeless in a house south-east of Brisbane is being questioned by police as they attempt to work out if her dying is suspicious.

The 56-year-old’s physique was discovered at a house in Victoria Point about 2am on Wednesday.

There aren’t any present home violence orders between the pair, however police attended the house a month in the past on the lady’s request.

That interplay is now the topic of an inner evaluation, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham stated on Wednesday.