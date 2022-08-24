Police speak to man after partner found dead on bed in bayside home
The de facto accomplice of a girl discovered lifeless in a house south-east of Brisbane is being questioned by police as they attempt to work out if her dying is suspicious.
The 56-year-old’s physique was discovered at a house in Victoria Point about 2am on Wednesday.
There aren’t any present home violence orders between the pair, however police attended the house a month in the past on the lady’s request.
That interplay is now the topic of an inner evaluation, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham stated on Wednesday.
Police say the person referred to as emergency companies early on Wednesday searching for help earlier than paramedics discovered the lady lifeless on a mattress.
“Observed on the lower level was a large amount of blood and the victim did have some injuries to her face,” Massingham stated.
“The 58-year-old male has been assisting police. He is voluntarily with us [and] he’s provided us with a version of his observations last night.”
An post-mortem is anticipated to be carried out on Thursday.
– AAP