NEW YORK — Police are looking for two males they are saying posed as Con Edison employees throughout a violent armed theft in Queens.

It occurred round 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 close to ninety fifth Avenue and 83rd Street in Ozone Park.

Police mentioned the suspects approached a 41-year-old man in his yard, then pulled out a gun and compelled their means into his dwelling.

Once inside, they allegedly rounded up two extra victims — a 62-year-old girl and 74-year-old man.

Police mentioned the suspects pistol-whipped the 41-year-old and tied him up with duct tape.

They allegedly stole $3,000 from the home earlier than taking off in a greed sedan heading south on Digby Place.

