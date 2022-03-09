Police: Teen Shot In The Chest In Avon, Sparking Brief School Lockdown

AVON, Minn. (WCCO) — A youngster was airlifted to the Twin Cities Tuesday morning after he was shot within the chest in central Minnesota.

Avon police say the teenager was discovered affected by a gunshot wound at about 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast. The sufferer was “conscious and breathing” when first responders arrived.

He was flown by medivac to North Memorial Health hospital. His situation has not been launched.

Avon Elementary School, situated simply northwest of the taking pictures, was briefly positioned on lockdown. Multiple businesses responded to the scene, together with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Police say this taking pictures wasn’t random. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.