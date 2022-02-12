Police To Have Increased Presence At Curry College Saturday After Threat

MILTON (CBS) — There might be an elevated police presence at Curry College on Saturday after a menace was made in opposition to Black college students and workers on campus. The menace was made on Tuesday however investigators stated it particularly talked about February 12.

Over the final two weeks, police have responded to 9 incidents involving racist graffiti on campus, together with swastikas that have been discovered late final month.

Curry College stated it’s taking steps to trace down whoever is accountable.

“Curry College is your home away from home. we want everyone to feel safe everywhere on campus,” stated the Director of Public Safety at Curry College Paul King. “In addition to the 105 cameras currently operating on campus– we have added two cameras in the student center and one in a first-year residence hall– where some of the incidents have taken place.”

Milton Police have additionally held listening periods for the campus neighborhood to ask questions and categorical issues.

Investigators stated that whereas they’ll’t reveal specifics about their ongoing investigation, they’re dedicated to fixing these instances.

“We are using every tool, every technique at our disposal,” stated Milton Police Lt. Detective Michael Collins. “We implore you as members of this community– if you see something, say something. Because of the nature of these crimes and where they’re occurring, they’re very difficult to solve. We need your help. We need you to step up and help us bring this to a successful resolution.”

Anyone with data on Saturday’s menace or any of the bias incidents is requested to name the Milton Police nameless tip line at 617-698-2677.