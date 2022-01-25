Police to investigate Downing Street party allegations

LONDON — The Metropolitan Police will examine whether or not lockdown-busting events have been held in No. 10 Downing Street in breach of COVID-19 guidelines, head of the power Cressida Dick stated.

Appearing earlier than the London Assembly’s police and crime committee Tuesday, the police chief stated that on account of info supplied by the U.Okay. authorities’s investigation, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, the Met was “now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations.”

The Metropolitan Police chief has come below rising strain to research the Downing Street events as a result of different social gatherings held in London on the similar time have been probed, and members of the general public have been fined for breaching lockdown guidelines.

The information is a severe blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who’s preventing to avoid wasting his political profession after admitting he attended one of many events below investigation by Gray.

An official in Gray’s workplace stated in an announcement that her inside probe will proceed. “The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service,” the assertion stated. Downing Street had beforehand stated Gray’s investigation could possibly be paused if a prison probe was launched.

Dick advised the committee she understood the “deep public concern about the allegations.”