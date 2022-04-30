Police Will Bat On Front Foot To Tackle People Who Disturb Peace: Mumbai Top Cop

The prime cop mentioned the police will want residents’ assist when somebody tries to disturb the peace.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday sought the cooperation of Mumbaikars to take care of legislation and order and mentioned the police will bat on the entrance foot to deal with miscreants who disturb the peace within the metropolis.

Mr Pandey was addressing a residents’ convention, by which members of mohalla committees and superior locality administration groups (ALM) from throughout town participated.

“If someone tries to disturb the peace, I am speaking on behalf of our 40,000 constables and officers, that each and every one of them is enough (to deal with the situation),” the senior officer mentioned.

Seeking individuals’s cooperation, the highest cop mentioned the police will want residents’ assist within the first stage when somebody tries to disturb the peace within the metropolis and later when the police motion culminates and the therapeutic course of begins to normalise the state of affairs.

Mr Pandey emphasised the necessity for a residents’ discussion board invoice to chalk out the duties and duties of ALMs and mohalla committees and mentioned that the invoice ought to be known as the Citizen First Act.

Speaking to reporters after the occasion, the police commissioner mentioned the police are ready to cope with any untoward incident in gentle of the ultimatum given by the MNS to take away loudspeakers in mosques by May 3.

Several individuals and organisations have sought permission for loudspeakers. The police have issued 84 permits to locations of worship and spiritual organisations, he mentioned.

In case of violations, motion might be taken as per the Noise Pollution Act, the official added.

