Police will investigate cat-kicking Zouma

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after a disturbing video surfaced on-line of him kicking and slapping a cat, with the Premier League membership publicly condemning the footage and vowing to cope with the matter.

Essex Police have stated they’re investigating with “urgent enquiries” ongoing having “been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex”. The Metropolitan Police had earlier stated they might not examine.

The county drive stated they had been liaising with the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA), which has been the topic of a petition asking the charity to take motion.

Zouma is seen within the clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, whereas laughter might be heard within the background.

The 27-year-old then chases the cat, earlier than throwing a pair of sneakers at it and slapping its head.

West Ham condemned Zouma’s actions in a strongly-worded assertion following the publication of the clip.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the membership stated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma has additionally launched a press release, apologising for his actions and expressing his remorse.

“I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret,” he stated.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are liked and cherished by our whole household, and this behaviour was an remoted incident that won’t occur once more.”

Zouma’s brother Yoann, who filmed the video, has also apologised with his club, non-League Dagenham & Redbridge, stating they “take this matter very critically”.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA stated: “This is a really upsetting video. It’s by no means acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or in any other case.”