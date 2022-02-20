Americas

Police work to clear protesters around Canada’s Parliament building

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham44 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Police push protesters again on Saturday in Ottawa, the Canadian capital. After making greater than 100 arrests on Friday, police resumed their work to clear the protesters who oppose a lot of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Dave Chan/AFP through Getty Images


cover caption

toggle caption

Dave Chan/AFP through Getty Images

Police push protesters again on Saturday in Ottawa, the Canadian capital. After making greater than 100 arrests on Friday, police resumed their work to clear the protesters who oppose a lot of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Dave Chan/AFP through Getty Images

Police in Ottawa are persevering with their push to clear protesters from the streets of Canada’s capital after three weeks of demonstrations towards the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Police made more than 100 arrests on Friday and round two dozen automobiles had been towed from the streets, based on the Associated Press. Early Saturday, officers targeted their consideration on the streets surrounding Parliament that the demonstrators arrange as their primary encampment.

Police arrest more than 100 protesters as they try to break siege at Canadian capital

The clearing started Friday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country’s Emergencies Act earlier within the week. Doing this gave the federal government authority to “restore order” to the streets that the protest motion referred to as the Freedom Convoy had been blocking.

Ahead of Saturday’s second push to clear the protests, the Ottawa Police Department inspired folks remaining to go away and defined why they’d be sporting helmets and batons going ahead.

“We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses,” Ottawa police said on Twitter Saturday morning. “Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.”

Canadian government is invoking its Emergencies Act to try to quell COVID protests

The protests, which started as opposition to a vaccine mandate for truckers coming into Canada, have morphed into bigger anti-COVID restrictions motion.





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham44 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button