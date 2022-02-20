Police work to clear protesters around Canada’s Parliament building

toggle caption Dave Chan/AFP through Getty Images

Dave Chan/AFP through Getty Images

Police in Ottawa are persevering with their push to clear protesters from the streets of Canada’s capital after three weeks of demonstrations towards the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Police made more than 100 arrests on Friday and round two dozen automobiles had been towed from the streets, based on the Associated Press. Early Saturday, officers targeted their consideration on the streets surrounding Parliament that the demonstrators arrange as their primary encampment.

The clearing started Friday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country’s Emergencies Act earlier within the week. Doing this gave the federal government authority to “restore order” to the streets that the protest motion referred to as the Freedom Convoy had been blocking.

Ahead of Saturday’s second push to clear the protests, the Ottawa Police Department inspired folks remaining to go away and defined why they’d be sporting helmets and batons going ahead.

“We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses,” Ottawa police said on Twitter Saturday morning. “Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.”

The protests, which started as opposition to a vaccine mandate for truckers coming into Canada, have morphed into bigger anti-COVID restrictions motion.