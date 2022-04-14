Policeman in Kolkata teaches 8-year-old while managing traffic. Post wins hearts

There are sure tales shared on-line that win individuals’s hearts virtually immediately. This story of a traffic police instructing an eight-year-old actually suits that class. Shared on Facebook by Kolkata Police, this can be a publish which will fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling.

“The teacher cop. Whenever he was on duty near Ballygunge ITI, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh of Southeast Traffic Guard would often spot a boy of around eight, playing on the roads near him. The boy’s mother works at a roadside food stall, and has gone to great lengths to get her son enrolled at a government school, in hopes of a better life for him. The homeless mother and son live on the pavement, but she nurtures great hopes that her son will break free of the shackles of grinding poverty and make his mark on the world. However, the student of class 3 was losing interest in his studies, which was becoming one of her biggest worries. Having grown to know Sgt Ghosh over time, she confessed those worries to him,” the division wrote.

“Having heard her story, he promised to help in whatever way he could. But not even she could have foreseen the extent of that help. On the days he is assigned to the area, Sgt Ghosh has been teaching the boy, making him sit down with his books even as he himself supervises traffic, or makes time once goes off duty at the end of his shift. From setting and checking homework, to correcting his student’s spelling, pronunciation, even handwriting. Because his uniform and gaiters make it difficult for him to sit, he takes his ‘class’ standing up, using a twig as a teaching tool. The boy’s gradual improvement has given his mother complete faith in the ‘teacher’, who manages to handle both his duties equally competently,” they added.

In the concluding line, in addition they shared that the picture they posted was initially tweeted by a journalist. “Journalist Arnabangshu Neogi has tweeted a photo of this unique classroom, which we attach to this post,” they expressed.

Take a take a look at the great publish:

Since being shared a number of hours in the past, the publish has gathered greater than 29,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“Salute to you sir,” wrote a Facebook consumer. Many additionally shared Gifs or wrote the phrase “Respect” to showcase their reactions. “Police in Kolkata teaches 8-year-old while managing traffic,” expressed yet one more.

What are your ideas on the video?