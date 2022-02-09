Policeman shares his experience of rescuing dog trapped in burning car. Watch

A video of a policeman rescuing a canine from a burning automobile was just lately posted on-line. Since being shared, the video has prompted many to hail the cop as a “hero.” There is an opportunity that you just’ll applaud him too after seeing how his immediate actions saved the pooch’s life.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook. “Not much to say here! The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all,” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

The video opens to point out a police automobile approaching one other automobile with smoke popping out of it. Soon, a policeman jumps out of the automobile and runs in direction of the burning automobile. Upon reaching, he will get to know that there’s a canine trapped inside and he acts shortly to get the furry creature out to security. However, that’s not all that the clip reveals. The video additionally captures how the cop, recognized as Deputy Michael Gregorek, felt throughout the whole scenario.

Turns out, when he acquired the decision he was not anticipating the scenario to be so scary. So as soon as he acquired to know concerning the canine, he acted shortly and did all the things he may to get the creature to security. Towards the tip of the video he mentioned how the one thought he had at that second was saving the canine’s life and nothing else. The video concluded by informing that the canine is now doing properly.

Take a take a look at the video to see what else he mentioned and likewise how he rescued the pooch:

The video, since being posted a day in the past, has gathered greater than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally collected varied feedback from individuals.

“Wow, what a wonderful happy ending! Great job, Deputy! You brought tears to every dog lover’s eyes with this rescue!” wrote a Facebook consumer. “I’m without words, but have plenty of tears. DCSO does so much that goes unrecognized and unappreciated. Beyond grateful for your service,” posted one other. “Thank you, great job. These words aren’t enough,” commented a 3rd.

