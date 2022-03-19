Polish aid for expansion of LG Chem’s electric vehicles battery plant gets EU nod

Poland’s €95 million measure in favour of LG Chem Group is consistent with EU State assist guidelines, the European Commission competitors chief on March 18.

The funding assist will help the growth of LG Chem’s battery cell manufacturing facility for electrical automobiles within the Polish Dolnoslaskie area, the Commission mentioned, including that the help may even contribute to the event of the Dolnośląskie area, while preserving competitors.

“Our in-depth investigation has confirmed that Poland’s €95 million public support to expand the production capacity of an LG Chem’s electric vehicles battery plant is in line with our State aid rules,” EU Commission Executive Vice-President for Competition Policy Margrethe Vestager mentioned, including that the help will contribute to job creation and to the financial improvement of a deprived area, with out unduly distorting competitors.

LG Chem is a South Korean chemical firm working in Poland by way of its subsidiary LG Energy Solution Wrocław. In 2017, LG Chem determined to take a position €1 billion to increase its manufacturing capability of lithium-ion cells, battery modules and battery packs for electrical automobiles (EV) in its present plant within the Polish Dolnoslaskie area.an space eligible for EU regional assist, the Commission mentioned, including the brand new plant is predicted to produce batteries for greater than 295,000 EV annually within the European Economic Area (EEA).

In July 2019, Poland notified the Commission of its plans to grant €95 million to help the growth of the plant. In August 2020, the Commission opened an in-depth investigation to evaluate whether or not the measure was suitable with the Guidelines on Regional State Aid for 2014-2020. In specific, the Commission sought to make clear whether or not the help had an “incentive effect”, i.e. whether or not the choice by LG Chem to increase its battery manufacturing capability in Poland was straight triggered by the Polish public help or whether or not it could have been carried out in that space even with out public help.

The Commission additionally examined whether or not the general public help would contribute to regional improvement and whether or not it’s acceptable and proportionate, and the help quantity exceeded the utmost permissible assist depth for the mission.

During its in-depth investigation, the Commission obtained and analysed suggestions submitted by Poland, by LG Chem and by a number of events, together with different corporations lively within the worth chain, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea.

The Commission mentioned its investigation confirmed that in 2017, when deciding the place to increase its manufacturing capability, LG Chem had thought-about two choices: a 3rd nation outdoors the EEA, and its present plant in Biskupice Podgorne within the Dolnoslaskie area. The Commission’s investigation confirmed that, given the subsidies provided by the third nation, the funding would have been extra economically viable in that nation. Therefore, with out the €95 million Polish help, LG Chem would have opted to take a position outdoors of the EEA.

The Commission mentioned its investigation additionally confirmed that the help was restricted to the minimal essential to incentivise LG Chem to hold out the funding in Poland, because it didn’t exceed the quantity needed to extend the profitability of the mission in Poland to the identical stage because the one within the third nation. Additionally, the Commission discovered that the funding assist will contribute to job creation, in addition to to the financial improvement and to the competitiveness of the deprived area of Dolnoslaskie.

On this foundation, the Commission mentioned the constructive results of the mission on regional improvement clearly outweigh any doable distortion of competitors led to by the State assist. The Commission subsequently authorised the measure underneath EU State assist guidelines.