Polish energy transition path in the light of revision of ETS Directive

Poland is implementing basic adjustments aimed toward attaining local weather neutrality, and really exceeding the 2020 renewable power goal[1] may be good proof of that. The greatest Polish power corporations are enjoying a key function on this course of by creating offshore wind farms and photovoltaic tasks on a big scale. They are additionally finishing up modern tasks, as an example regarding electrical energy storage and using clear hydrogen and different low-carbon applied sciences.

Public acceptance is a pillar of the simply power transition, so retaining power costs at a suitable stage is essential to not trigger a rise in power poverty.

There are many initiatives underway to actively take part within the EU local weather coverage, but additionally to fulfill public expectations in Poland. According to the latest statistical research by the Polish Institute for Social Research and Market (IBRiS) commissioned by the Polish Electricity Association (PKEE), 82 p.c of surveyed Polish residents are very involved about caring for the surroundings. However, solely 41 p.c of them stated they might afford to pay extra for electrical energy if it got here from renewable power sources. Public acceptance is a pillar of the simply power transition, so retaining power costs at a suitable stage is essential to not trigger a rise in power poverty. Poland has taken varied steps to deal with this subject — by quickly slicing taxes on fuels and electrical energy, and introducing further monetary assist for probably the most weak power shoppers. However, this isn’t sufficient. The Fit for 55 Package and, specifically, the Emissions Trading System (ETS) reform will play a pivotal function in guaranteeing a simply power transition and inexpensive costs. Another necessary matter is the difficult state of affairs within the pure fuel market, particularly after the suspension of provides from Russia to some EU international locations, like Poland. It’s one other problem that requires fast and complete actions, which shall be much less efficient with out adjustments within the ETS system.

Wojciech Dąbrowski, CEO at PKEE and PGE | by way of PKEE

Within the present structure of the EU ETS, a number of international locations are battling allowance shortages. The EU ETS ought to be a chance for additional transformation of the sector, and never the reason for a discount in monetary sources that the power corporations may very well be spending on inexperienced investments. Given that, the European lawmakers in control of the revision of the EU ETS Directive ought to search to handle the putting subject of imbalance.

First, to restrict the damaging penalties of the imbalance, the Modernisation Fund ought to be considerably elevated to answer the precise wants of the member international locations. The European Commission’s proposal to strengthen the fund is certainly a step in the fitting course; nonetheless, the proposed improve isn’t match for its goal and is just not sufficient to successfully assist the transition.

Another approach to handle the imbalance within the EU ETS is the revision of the Market Stability Reserve (MSR). The mechanism designed to intervene within the case of surplus or scarcity of allowances in the marketplace has an ideal potential to assist reworking international locations. One of the options is that the allowances positioned within the MSR, as an alternative of being cancelled as of 2023, may very well be transferred to the Modernisation Fund and additional assist the continued power transition. Furthermore, it may be triggered when the particular stage of EUA costs is reached, in order that it protects the emitters higher towards the worth shocks.

Within the present structure of the EU ETS, a number of international locations are battling allowance shortages.

The present dialogue on the EU ETS has to replicate the difficulty of surging power costs. In international locations resembling Poland, the place a considerable, although always lowering, share of era remains to be primarily based on coal, the worth of power is influenced by the price of EU ETS allowances — EUAs. Only in 2021, the EUA worth practically tripled and just lately reached the brand new report stage of €93/ton. It interprets into increased electrical energy and warmth costs for shoppers and important bills for the compliance entities — corporations surrendering the EUA. This monetary burden limits the power of those corporations to spend money on inexperienced power sources.

However, within the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ETS costs plummeted in a brief time frame by practically 30 p.c and began to rise once more quickly after. The latest volatility within the EU ETS market and sudden surges and drops in EUA worth is augmented by monetary gamers who take part out there not for power transition enhancement, however for his or her monetary features. These entities don’t give up the EUAs however deal with EU ETS as one other funding alternative. These behaviors represent a hurdle for the EU ETS market’s major goal, which was to be the accelerator of the power transition within the EU.

Thus, the impression of such entities on the EU ETS must be restricted. Polish MEP Jerzy Buzek, amongst different MEPs, tabled on the committee on business, analysis and power (ITRE) his proposal to exclude the monetary establishments that don’t act on behalf of the emitters. This modification solely just lately has handed as a part of the ITRE committee’s opinion. This exhibits that even part of the European Parliament admits that the extreme hypothesis, attributable to market contributors with no compliance obligations, impacts the creditability of the EU ETS because the software designed for environmental and never monetary functions.

Furthermore, in its closing report on the functioning of the EU ETS market, the European Securities and Markets Authority proposed to think about setting a restrict for open positions that an ETS participant may maintain in allowances derivatives. This concept ought to be additional explored and one of many potential options is to introduce basic and particular person limits on positions that monetary establishments may take, for instance, by setting a proportion restrict of the amount that monetary gamers can purchase individually. Moreover, in the event that they exceed the final threshold, no additional purchases by monetary establishments could be allowed.

The EU ETS is undeniably an necessary software to additional perform the power transition.

One of the envisaged options relating to the ETS worth volatility is the revision of the Article 29a of the EU ETS Directive so as to higher handle the market adjustments by means of the discharge of the extra variety of allowances in case of a steady surge in EUA[2] costs and to guard the European financial system towards worth shocks. As within the case of the proposed amendments to the MSR, Article 29a ought to be triggered when the particular worth is reached. Its present design primarily based on multipliers makes it ineffective to stop worth surges. The present triggers activating this mechanism, that are primarily based on worth multiplications, are ineffective. There can also be a danger that the worth multiplications, even when relaxed — will nonetheless stop the efficient launch of allowances to the market. Therefore, relating to Article 29a of the EU ETS directive, a considerable change to this mechanism is required together with changing worth multiplications with a sure worth threshold, which is able to observe from the Commission’s Impact Assessment to the EU ETS directive, automated launch of allowances to the market, and a exact definition of the timeline of launch and the origin of allowances to be launched.

The EU ETS is undeniably an necessary software to additional perform the power transition. However, faults within the system’s design have been revealed, and it should be amended. The Polish power sector is constructively attempting to contribute to the dialogue on the reform of the ETS. It is for that reason that we suggest the three options talked about above. First — limiting entry to the EU ETS marketplace for monetary establishments to restrict extreme speculative conduct within the ETS market that weakens this market and deforms the assumptions and the underlying concept of the EU ETS. Second — the reform of the Market Stability Reserve, by shifting away from the whole variety of allowances in circulation, often called TNAC, in favor of setting a worth threshold above which allowances ought to be directed to the market. And final — the reform of the mechanism stopping extreme worth will increase, that’s, the reform of Article 29a of the EU ETS Directive to make sure a sooner response to the noticed worth shocks. This could be carried out by departing from worth multipliers in favor of introducing (equally to the proposed adjustments to the MSR) a worth threshold above which allowances are launched to the EU ETS market. A crucial situation for the environment friendly functioning of the EU ETS market can also be the advance of market monitoring and supervision. Let us keep in mind that to proceed the transformation of the power sector and the decarbonization course of we want market stabilization and predictability, additionally on the EU ETS market.

[1] Eurostat, EU overachieves 2020 renewable power goal, January 19, 2022, https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/ddn-20220119-1

[2] Peter Liese, We should curb rise in electrical energy costs – Main downside, nonetheless, stays dependence on fuel, February 16, 2022, https://peter-liese.de/en/32-english/press-releases-en/3757-must-curb-rise-in-electricity-prices-main-problem-however-remains-dependence-on-gas