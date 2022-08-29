Polish-German finger-pointing over Oder River fish die-off

It’s nonetheless not clear precisely why 1000’s of fish died within the Oder River, however the causes are “multiple and man-made,” German federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke stated on Monday.

Lemke met along with her Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa in an effort to determine what brought about the die-off and to succeed in a deal on the way forward for the river — one thing that the 2 sides didn’t agree on.

Lemke blamed “heat, low water levels and man-made discharges,” in a press convention after her assembly with Moskwa. “Regeneration of the Oder must be a priority,” she added.

Both ministers stated a complete report analyzing the origins of the environmental catastrophe might be accomplished by September 30. Scientists are trying right into a bloom of golden algae that launched toxins into the water, one thing researchers have said is doubtlessly linked to industrial discharges dangerous to fish and shellfish.

Hundreds of tons of lifeless fish have been collected from the Oder, which in its northern reaches flows alongside the Polish-German border.

German native authorities have criticized their Polish counterparts for being sluggish in flagging the problem and initially accused them of attempting to cowl it up.

Lemke stated Monday: “If we had been informed faster by Poland, we could have reacted faster.” She added {that a} cross-border warning system might be revised and improved. “Future communication has to be fast, clear and transparent,” she stated.

The large fish die-off has become a political problem for Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) social gathering, after the opposition accused it of ignoring early warning indicators that one thing was fallacious with the river. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday acknowledged that the response of the Polish authorities was “chaotic and late.”

While the restoration of the broken Oder ecosystem is now a precedence for each Germany and Poland, the 2 ministers strongly disagreed on the implementation of a 2015 plan to increase infrastructure on the river.

Lemke repeated she desires all construction stopped, arguing that “further negative effects on the ecosystem must be avoided.” Moskwa stated the river wanted work to enhance flood safety and transportation, amongst different causes.

“The 2015 agreement is valid for both sides. My task is to implement [it],” Moskwa stated, including that “modernization and maintenance measures must be carried out.” She additionally argued that there’s “no connection between this project and the current situation on the Oder” and subsequently “no rational reason to stop the works.”

Unlike Poland, Germany has not but began to deepen or widen the river.

The European Commission in June put ahead a Nature Restoration Regulation, which goals at restoring 20 % of the bloc’s degraded areas by 2030.