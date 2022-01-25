Polish LOT plane carrying MEPs makes emergency landing in Germany

A Polish LOT airways flight whose passengers included 4 Polish members of the European Parliament made an emergency touchdown at a German airport Monday after struggling cabin strain loss.

The aircraft was flying from Warsaw to Brussels when it suffered the strain loss over Germany. It made an emergency touchdown in Düsseldorf.

One lawmaker, Robert Biedron, posted a video on Twitter displaying the passengers and crew in oxygen masks forward of the touchdown.

“The situation looked dramatic, but it was brought under control,” Biedron tweeted, saying he and the others had been safely on the bottom. “Bravo crew!”

Other lawmakers onboard with him had been Ewa Kopacz, Elzbieta Lukacijewska and Boguslaw Liberadzki.

“It was a bad flight with a lot of anxiety and fear,” Lukacijewska tweeted together with a selfie in an oxygen masks.

A LOT spokesman was quoted by one of many largest Polish on-line shops Onet as saying that the Embraer 195 plane skilled a malfunction within the air-tight sealing system of the cabin.