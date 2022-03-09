Polish Offer Of Jets To Ukraine Triggers Warning From Russia

Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by way of a US airbase might result in a “dangerous scenario”, says Russia

Moscow:

The Kremlin on Wednesday stated {that a} Polish supply to ship Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by way of a US airbase might result in a “dangerous scenario”, as Russian troops continued their advance into Ukraine.

“This is a highly undesirable and a potentially dangerous scenario,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

