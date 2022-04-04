Polish PM calls for tough response to civilian deaths in Ukraine

The European Union should impose harsher sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with extra arms, Poland’s prime minister mentioned on Sunday, as he referred to as for a global tribunal to research killings within the city of Bucha.

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of finishing up a “massacre” in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to pictures of our bodies strewn throughout the streets of the city. Russia denies Ukraine’s accusation.

“The crimes Russia has committed on close to 300 inhabitants of Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv must be called acts of genocide and be dealt with as such,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

“Everyone responsible – directly or indirectly- must be severely punished by an international tribunal.”

Russia’s defence ministry denied that Russian forces had killed civilians in Bucha, and mentioned all images and photographs exhibiting useless our bodies have been “yet another provocation” by the Ukrainian authorities.

Morawiecki referred to as for the European Union to impose harsher sanctions on Russia and extra arms to be provided to Ukraine.

“The EU must confiscate all Russian assets in its western banks as well as those of Russian oligarchs. It must sever all trade relations with Russia without delay,” Morawiecki wrote.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned in an announcement on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters “will feel the consequences” of their actions and the West would impose extra sanctions.

Earlier, the Polish international minister additionally referred to as for worldwide assist in investigating the actions of the Russian military within the area round Kyiv.

