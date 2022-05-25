Polish president accuses Germany of breaking promises on tanks for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday accused the German authorities of breaking its phrase on an settlement to produce Warsaw with new tanks as compensation for Polish deliveries of Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz final month launched the so-called “Ringtausch,” a swap scheme underneath which jap NATO companions would provide the Ukrainian military with Soviet-era tanks just like the T-72 in change for contemporary western tanks from German producers, such because the Leopard. Scholz and German officers have argued that this mannequin is advantageous for Ukraine as a result of it will get the identical Soviet-era tanks that its troopers and mechanics are already acquainted with, whereas jap NATO nations obtain an improve.

Duda argued in an interview with German information outlet Welt that Berlin was not delivering on its dedication to ship new tanks to interchange the exported automobiles. “They have not fulfilled this promise. And frankly, we are very disappointed about this,” the Polish president stated on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in accordance with a translation offered by Welt.

“We have provided Ukraine with a large number of tanks … because we believe it is our responsibility as a neighbor,” Duda stated, referring to reports that Warsaw handed no less than 240 Soviet-era tanks to the Ukrainian army. “By doing so, we depleted our own military potential and stockpiles,” he argued.

The Polish president added that “a large part of our tank arsenal in the Polish armed forces are German Leopard tanks,” including that Berlin had made a “promise” to ship such tanks to Poland.

A German protection ministry spokesperson stated Monday that Berlin was “engaged in a constructive exchange with our Polish allies and to see how we can reconcile their wishes and our possibilities,” however admitted: “There is still a bit of work ahead of us.”

The spokesperson added that Warsaw had knowledgeable Berlin on April 26 about its choice to switch Soviet-style tanks to Ukraine. The spokesperson added that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had “very much welcomed this in a bilateral meeting and offered to enter into an exchange with Poland on whether and how Germany can help fill the gaps that arise.”

Also on Monday, the identical spokesperson stated that Berlin was already efficiently implementing the “Ringtausch” with the Czech Republic and would ship 14 Leopard 2A4 predominant battle tanks and one Leopard tank restoration automobile to Prague underneath the swap scheme.

One German official urged that the row with Warsaw is perhaps linked to the truth that Poland needs higher tanks from Germany: While the Leopard 2A4 that the Czech Republic is receiving was constructed within the late Nineteen Eighties and has partly been upgraded since, Poland has expressed curiosity in additional trendy variations of the tank such because the Leopard 2A6, the official stated.

In one other broadside from Warsaw in opposition to Berlin on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized Chancellor Scholz for his refusal to journey to Kyiv. “I think he should do that,” Morawiecki advised Welt.

He added: “There is nothing better than visiting the capital of the fighting nation to realize the seriousness of the situation, to get a sense of the importance of all that is happening there.”

Scholz has refused to journey to the Ukrainian capital for the second, arguing that he had already gone there 10 days earlier than the Russian invasion began, and wouldn’t go once more “for a quick in and out with a photoshoot.”

“If [I go to Kyiv], then it’s always about very specific things. And they have to be prepared,” Scholz advised German tv RTL final week.