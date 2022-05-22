Political reset: Why Labor’s win is the result we needed

As the spouse of a Marrickville boy, I couldn’t be extra excited to see Anthony Albanese lead the federal authorities. As a product of public housing myself, I couldn’t be extra excited to see a real Labor prime minister who is aware of what it’s like. As a Rabbitohs fan, I’m ecstatic to see a lifelong member in The Lodge. – Rowena Penniment, Earlwood After the occasions following the final American presidential election, all Australians – no matter their political color – can take delight in Scott Morrison’s civilised concession of defeat. – Margaret Kerr, Mona Vale When Australia’s 30 different prime ministers all had names as Anglo and bland as Barton, Hughes, Chifley, Howard, Menzies, Fraser, Hawke, Rudd and Morrison, ‘Albanese’ stands out as a refreshing reflection of latest, multicultural and in any other case various Australia. – Ross Duncan, Potts Point Oh, how the ghost of Arthur Augustus Calwell (1896-1973) should be having fun with this election outcome! Like prime minister-elect Albanese, Calwell rose from humble origins, was a Catholic, and realized his politics within the commerce union motion. With Calwell as its chief Labor attracted 47.9 per cent of the first vote within the 1961 federal election, simply out-polling the mixed 42.1 per cent of the Liberal/Country Party coalition led by Robert Menzies. But the ALP narrowly misplaced that election – by simply two seats – after the distribution of preferences from the arch-conservative Democratic Labor Party. This time the scenario is reversed. It has been the first and choice votes of progressive independents and Greens that helped make Labor’s victory doable. After greater than 60 years, “Cocky” has his revenge. = David Salter, Hunter’s Hill Two points raised by Prime Minister-elect Albanese in his victory speech made me give a deep sigh of reduction – a Voice to Parliament enshrined within the Constitution and “kindness”. Both are sorely wanted for a good and constructive Australia and parliament. – Margaret Hinchey, Oatlands

A hung parliament is one through which a minor get together or events has energy past its numbers. Scott Morrison’s scaremongering about such a risk served solely to spotlight that the Coalition is, in fact, a hung parliament. Voters clearly equated a vote for Liberal moderates with a vote for the National’s local weather change stance. – Andy Salmons, North Ryde A minor satisfaction within the election end result is to have the ability to thumb one’s nostril on the closely biased Murdoch press. – Brian Wallace, Dora Creek Labor’s well being insurance policies already in motion. I awoke rather less careworn. – Robyn Bernstein, Annandale Are we on the street to a extra European type power-sharing authorities – extra negotiation, much less pointless battle? I hope so! – Sue Young, Bensville Never has the saying, oppositions don’t win elections governments lose them, been extra true. – George Lawrence, Bowral

It’s not simply the financial system, silly. It’s local weather motion. – Julius Timmerman, Lawson It’s again into public housing – The Lodge this time. – John Woodward, Ashfield Surely, one of many unsung heroes of this election is the Australian Electoral Commission for its easy and environment friendly operating of a good and free election. – Con Vaitsas, Ashbury I do know solely an ageing political tragic would even trouble pointing this out, however it’s irritating to continually hear from political commentators that Albanese is just the fourth Labor Leader to guide his get together from Opposition into Government since World War II. It shouldn’t be exhausting to work out that the Liberals have solely had 4 such leaders themselves; Robert Menzies, Malcolm Fraser, John Howard and Tony Abbott. A extra related statistic is that Labor has occupied the federal government benches for under 27 of these 77 years. – Steve Forsyth, Wagga Wagga Libs advantage play backfires as teals storm to victory

It seems that the Liberal Party was appropriate. Quotas weren’t required to enhance the gender steadiness of parliament (“Liberals blame their leader for inner-city carnage”, May 22). They may certainly depend on advantage to extend the variety of ladies representing their heartland electorates. Unfortunately for the Liberals, these ladies should not representing the get together. – Kevin Hewitson, Smiths Lake Liberal politicians are focusing strongly on the teal independents being overwhelmingly feminine, seemingly glossing over the truth that they’re additionally clever, articulate and extremely completed professionals of their completely different fields of experience. The candidates’ focus has been on the necessity for local weather motion, on integrity in authorities and on gender equality. Contrast that with the previous Coalition’s desultory entrance bench. Voters, not like some politicians and media pundits, had been watching and listening, and voted accordingly. – Rhonda Black, Annandale Caitlin Fitzsimmons requested “Where is the Australian women’s rage?” (May 15). I feel that Saturday’s vote has gone some strategy to offering a solution. – Peter Woof, Mollymook It is refreshing to see that the inflow of newly minted teal, Green and Labor MPs have had “proper” jobs, exterior of politics, which is able to enable them to carry some much-needed life expertise to the parliament. – Derek Tennent, Manly Vale Barnaby Joyce labels the teal independents as “selfish”. Excuse me? When the nation cried out for stronger motion on local weather change, who was it that held the Liberals to ransom with a view to get his personal manner? Now that’s what I name egocentric. In life, you reap what you sow. – David Lewis, Waverton

Hail democracy. This is the primary time in 54 years of voting my first choice has received. – Paul Hopmeier, Lane Cove Teal: the color of Sydney harbour. – Ian Falconer, Turramurra Should we rename Australia New Tealand? – John Bevins, McMahons Point And then there have been three Commentators are rightly rejecting a simplistic concentrate on “two-party preferred”. Conspicuously absent has been any in-depth media protection of the Greens through the marketing campaign. The Greens’ unprecedented wins in each decrease and higher homes make them a newly highly effective drive to be reckoned with. – Christine Asmar, Forest Lodge

Palmer does his dough I used to be a bit disenchanted to wake to search out Craig Kelly is just not our subsequent prime minister. Looks like Clive Palmer wasted $100 million. – Trevor Sheridan, Charmhaven Parachute malfunction The folks of Fowler have despatched Kristina Keneally packing. Here in Reid, our personal blow-in Liberal Fiona Martin by no means bothered to truly transfer into our voters. I hope the main events hearken to the sturdy message despatched by voters in each of those electorates: that parachuting outsiders and so-called “star” candidates can blow up in your face. – David Mansford, Concord Liberal Party at a crossroads as Morrison bows out

The Liberal Party now faces an existential disaster of identification (“Dutton tipped as next opposition leader”, May 22). Which strategy to flip? Embrace the general public’s clearly expressed views on local weather, integrity, gender fairness, the Uluru Statement and if crucial divorce the National Party: or, change into extra just like the National Party? Peter Dutton together with his recurrent unsettling rhetoric on perceived threats has nailed his colors to the mast on the setting, local weather, migration and China. Who else is there? So with the defeat of the so-called moderates by the teal independents will the get together attempt to get well the misplaced center floor or transfer within the different course? The selection of chief might be essential. – Graham Cochrane, Balmain If Peter Dutton is elected Opposition Leader, he can be welcomed by Labor with open arms as a result of he represents all the explanations the Coalition misplaced the election. He is the toughest right-winger within the parliament who, with others together with John Howard, has taken his facet of politics to the intense proper. This has resulted within the lack of many moderates who may have steered the get together again to the centre. Electing Dutton would ship a message to the voters that the Coalition has learnt nothing from this big election loss. – Ray Armstrong, Tweed Heads West The federal Liberal Party should study to hearken to what the Australian public thinks about local weather motion, the place of ladies, and integrity in politics. Is Mr Dutton actually the very best particular person to guide them on this activity? – Jim Mackenzie, Cherrybrook Removing Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister and chief of their get together was the primary nail within the coffin of the Liberal Party. Electing Peter Dutton as their new chief can be the final. – Melvyn Byrnes, Wahroonga Malcolm Turnbull had a local weather agenda, was inclusive of ladies with a wise succesful feminine deputy PM. They each received rolled by the exhausting proper of the get together. The average heartland of the Liberals is now a wasteland. – Catherine Brookes, Manly

In saying that Catherine Deves “hasn’t failed, and frankly I don’t believe this Liberal Party has failed either,” Tony Abbott is like Monty Python’s deluded black knight who describes the lack of limbs as “flesh wounds”. (“Stegall retains Warringah, as Deves confirms she will run again”, May 21) – John Payne, Kelso Women maintain up half the sky and the electors observed. It is a pity that the Liberal/National Party doesn’t have one excellent girl to appoint for any of the highest jobs. Sorry, Sussan Ley. – Noel Mills, Avalon Beach The solely different Australian treasurer to lose his seat was Ted Theodore in 1931. He went on to change into the editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly. An ironic parachute for Scott Morrison’s loyal deputy maybe? – Tom Kelly, Potts Point Sussan Ley may resurrect the beliefs of the Liberal Party within the place the place it was based. When Robert Menzies began the Liberal Party in Albury he meant an economically conservative, socially progressive get together which was much more broad and inclusive than the get together that Morrison and Dutton now characterize. The political actuality is that the Liberal Party has wandered from it moorings and been wrecked on the rocks of conservatives. All the defeated Liberals had been defeated by ladies, so maybe Sussan Ley – together with her electoral workplace within the cradle of the Liberal Party – is ideally positioned to be within the driver’s seat to place the Liberal Party again on the street. Placing Peter Dutton on the wheel will see the get together take a proper flip and drive off into the political wilderness. – Peter MacLeod-Miller, Albury Morrison legacy

For somebody who confirmed little interest in leaving a legacy, Scott Morrison definitely has one now: trashing the Liberal Party and the careers of many succesful folks alongside the way in which. – Neil Bradford, Potts Point It is the Morrison/Joyce model of anti-science anti-LGBTQI right-wing populism that alienates many average Liberal voters. To regain their clout, it’s maybe time for the moderates to interrupt away from the LNP and kind a really impartial get together. If Angela Merkel can kind a grand coalition with the opposition Social Democrats in Germany, I see no purpose why a Turnbull or Frydenberg-led new get together can’t work with Labor and the Greens on points they agree on. – Han Yang, North Turramurra Despite a well-liked conception of being a powerful chief, it’s ironic that Scott Morrison was incapable or unwilling to face as much as his get together’s conservative rump. It has continued the development, begun by Howard, of destroying the “broad church” idea of the Liberal Party. He might be remembered as a weak, visionless prime minister. – Tony Everett, Wareemba Morrison’s scant political legacy has been to pull the Liberal get together additional to the precise and within the course of destroy the careers of moderates in his get together. He might be judged very poorly on this one reality alone. – Grahame Riethmuller, Redbank Dear Mr Morrison, we don’t settle for the premise of your Prime Ministership. – Dale Bailey, Five Dock

For sale. Bulldozer. No longer wished by house owners. Blue paint cracked and peeling. Seat wants alternative. Will want modification for irrigation because it doesn’t maintain a hose. Mainly used for spreading fertiliser (bovine excreta). Transgender farmers needn’t apply. – Neville Turbit, Russell Lea Jones was my hero Vale the nice and distinguished journalist Caroline Jones, my private hero (“Trailblazing journalist Jones dead at 84”, May 21). As the ABC’s morning broadcaster when my kids had been infants, she relieved the tedium and saved my (mental) life, as I carried the radio from room to room making beds and altering nappies. I used to be broken-hearted when she left and though her different achievements – This Day Tonight, Australian Story, The Search for Meaning – had been sterling and might be justly celebrated by biographers and obituarists, she may by no means know simply how transformative it was to have an clever companion engaged in civilised dialog and evaluation all through these many mornings stuffed with subcranial baby-rearing exercise. I at all times meant to write down and inform her. Now I want I had. – Margaret Clark, Riverview Carolyn Webb (“Why women ‘have to be Mother Teresa’ to get a state funeral in Australia”, May 20) reported on the disparity within the variety of ladies who’ve been given state funerals in comparison with the variety of males. Start change now. Give Caroline Jones a state funeral. – Ron Brown, Wallsend Caroline Jones, the primary and the very best. We’re all blessed by her being who she was. – Diana Aveley Lucas, Sawtell