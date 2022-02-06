Political row erupts as Telangana CM skips PM Modi event

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Ok Chandrasekhar Rao was conspicuous by his absence throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Hyderabad on Saturday, triggering criticism from opposition events within the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru within the afternoon. He later unveiled the Statue of Equality, a 216-foot statue of eleventh century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Sriramanagaram, the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Muchintal, on the outskirts of the town.

KCR, because the chief minister is popularly known as, was not current on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to obtain Modi, who landed at 2.15 pm. Instead, he deputed state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy improvement and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was nominated because the minister-in ready, to obtain and see off the Prime Minister on his arrival and departure.

Though it was anticipated that the chief minister may attend the features at ICRISAT and Jeeyar Ashram, he didn’t flip up at any of the occasions.

There was no official communication from the chief minister’s workplace on KCR’s absence, however an official at Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s camp workplace, mentioned he was indisposed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mentioned KCR had intentionally resorted to a breach of protocol by staying away from Modi’s go to. “It is very evident that the chief minister does not want to show his face to the Prime Minister, after hurling choicest abuses at the latter at his recent press conference,” Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay advised reporters, alleging that KCR had insulted the Prime Minister, which was insulting your complete nation.

The official Twitter deal with of the celebration’s Telangana unit mentioned that “violating protocol stoops is such idiotic and shameful act of KCR”.

The Congress too criticised KCR for not being current to obtain Modi. Party spokesperson Dasoju Sravan mentioned the chief minister’s determination was discourteous.

“KCR wants to display his utter animosity towards the BJP and Modi by skipping the programmes. But being the chief minister of the state, he should have followed the protocol, when the Prime Minister visits the state. His absence is very disgraceful,” Sravan mentioned.

The ruling TRS selected to keep up silence on the difficulty, however claimed Modi had not displayed “equality for Telangana,” whereas inaugurating the Statue of Equality, and questioned why Telangana was ignored when it got here to allocations of funds or nationwide standing to its tasks.

“When the Union government could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn’t they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?” requested state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud.

“Sir, what does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana,” state minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wrote on Twitter

Whatever Telangana has achieved until date was due to KCR’s “visionary leadership”, Chevella member of Parliament and TRS chief G Ranjit Reddy mentioned.

“Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana? I demand #EqualityForTelangana,” he tweeted.