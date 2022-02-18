‘Political war”—Ted Cruz’s mentor Judge J. Michael Luttig turns On Donald Trump

Former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig has mentioned the GOP is at present in a “political war” because it splits between those that assist Donald Trump‘s makes an attempt to overthrow Democratic elections and people who wish to communicate out in opposition to it.

In the house of some days, the influential decide, who served for 15 years on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, has publicly attacked main members of the get together for not standing as much as Trump as he sought to dispute the 2020 Electoral Count, together with warning in a New York Times opinion piece that the president appears set to do it once more in 2024.

Days later, Luttig gave an interview to conservative lawyer group Checks & Balances during which he additionally expressed his outrage that “not one single leader of ours with the moral authority, the courage and the will to stand up and say ‘No, this is not who we are'” with reference to Trump and the GOP.

“I have for six years considered this the paradigmatic failure of leadership,” he mentioned.

In a dialog with @chkbal, Judge Mike Luttig explains the GOP’s failure to face up for reality: “I have for six years considered this the paradigmatic failure of leadership.” pic.twitter.com/B7vmCnI7Ot — Checks and Balances (@chkbal) February 16, 2022

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Luttig mentioned he grew to become much more irate on the route of the place the GOP are heading after the Republican National Committee voted to censure reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the one two Republican lawmakers on the House Select committee investigating the January sixth Capitol riot.

“This feels like a seminal moment in America when all of what the country has witnessed and endured for these years seems to be building to volcanic crescendo…We are in political war to the death—with each other,” Luttig mentioned, including that “American democracy hangs in the balance.”

Luttig additionally reiterated his perception that Republicans not talking out in opposition to the “utter madness” of Trump’s election fraud claims is “the definition of failed leadership.”

One of those that he named personally accountable was his previous protégée Ted Cruz, who labored underneath Luttig as a Supreme Court clerk. The Texas Senator described the decide as “like a father” to him in a 2016 profile for The New York Times.

In his opinion piece for The Times, “The Conservative Case for Avoiding a Repeat of Jan. 6,” Luttig described how present “convoluted” authorized language within the Electoral Count Act of 1887 means Congress has the ability to find out the presidency if it concludes that Electoral College votes weren’t “lawfully certified” or “regularly given.”

Luttig warned that until the regulation is reformed to take away the “vague and undefined terms” that don’t even handle if there’s proof of voter fraud, Trump and his allies will but once more try and dispute the election outcomes if he’s the GOP candidate.

“After the 2020 election, Republican senators like Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri tried to capitalize on those ambiguities in the law to do Mr. Trump’s bidding, mounting a case for overturning the results in some Biden-won states on little more than a wish.

“Looking forward to the subsequent presidential election, Mr. Trump is as soon as once more relying on a sympathetic and malleable Congress and keen states to make use of the Electoral Count Act to his benefit.”

He said: “The solely members in Congress who may not wish to reform this menacing regulation are these planning its imminent exploitation to overturn the subsequent presidential election.”

Cruz was heavily criticized for being one of the most high-profile figures to amplify false claims that Trump lost the election due to widespread voter fraud, as well as inciting the January 6 attack with his rhetoric. Cruz voted to reject the electoral votes even after the insurrection attempt disrupted the counting process.

Newsweek has contacted Ted Cruz for comment.