“Politically Motivated”: Kerala Ex MLA PC George On Crime Branch Raids

PC George stated: “I am always ready to face such things”. (FILE)

Kottayam (Kerala):

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided senior Kerala politician PC George’s residence at Erattupetta within the district.

After the raid, Mr George and his son Shone George informed mediapersons that the motion claimed to have been taken in reference to the 2017 actress assault case was politically motivated.

Shone Mr George alleged that the intention was to search out what proof his father was going to undergo the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in opposition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This was evident from the truth that the Crime Branch wished to know what paperwork have been there in the home and in addition wished to take his cell phone, Shone George stated.

The police know that if anybody wished to ship something to PC George, they might ship it on my e-mail or whatsapp. “Therefore, the evidence my father wants to submit before ED will be there on my phone,” he stated. So, he stated, his cellphone can’t be given to the police.

“You know what will come of that. Will not give it to the police, but will happily submit it before court,” he additional stated.

Shone George stated he was near actor Dileep and firmly believed that the latter wouldn’t do what he has been accused of within the case.

Therefore, every time he noticed something on social media or any WhatsApp group which may hurt the actor, he used to ship that to Dileep’s attorneys or brother.

He stated the cellphone he was utilizing in 2019 was misplaced and he lodged a criticism with the police concerning the cellphone again then.

PC George, a former MLA, stated the identical factor concerning the cellphone earlier within the day.

He stated when police have been conscious the cellphone had been misplaced why would they arrive trying to find it in his home.

That confirmed the raid was politically motivated, he alleged and stated, “Fine, I am always ready to face such things.” The raid was carried out to search out proof in reference to the 2017 actress assault case, sources stated.

During the raid within the morning, Mr George informed mediapersons that police have been asking for his son Shone George’s cell phone as Dileep’s brother had referred to as in 2019.

He stated his son had already informed police in a letter that the cellphone obtained misplaced in 2019.

“Now they (police) have seized the tab that my grandchildren are using to study for their exams,” he added.

Mr George had, previously, expressed assist to Dileep within the case wherein the latter is an accused. He was arrested twice this 12 months for allegedly making hate speeches and later launched on bail.

