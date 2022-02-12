Politicians play with nothing to lose risk our wellbeing instead
There’s the issue proper there: the Nationals seeing politics as a recreation, when it needs to be a vocation (“Joyce told to ‘lift his game’ by Nationals”, February 6). Anne Ring, Coogee
In the age of the smartphone the internecine warring within the Coalition exhibits that texting is probably a weapon of MP’s destruction. Worse than private hatreds that torpedo political careers, although, is {that a} nation craving for safety and progressive coverage in essential areas like well being, aged care, training, housing and world warming is being left wanting.
Disunity is demise in politics so it’s onerous to see the shambolic Morrison authorities recovering. It might be a aid when voters can select a unified authorities to finish the in-fighting and the rorts and, by addressing burgeoning inequality, present the steadiness wanted to boost nationwide wellbeing. Ron Sinclair, Windradyne
How for much longer can we, the voters, need to put up with political infighting? We should not the mugs they take us for; we wish to hear some concrete insurance policies from each side on which we will base our vote. What are they going to do about aged care, training, well being, local weather change, refugees locked up for years – the listing of points which want pressing consideration goes on and on. I might be basing my vote on their response to those questions, not on the character cult of the chief – though I would favor she or he to show fact, empathy and integrity.
As a grandmother in her 70s I can nonetheless dream of a reliable authorities who places the Australian folks first – there have been few of these in my lifetime. Stephanie Edwards, Roseville
Just not cricket
Unlike the Cricket Australia CEO who’s “disappointed” at Justin Langer’s resignation, I’m offended and disgusted on the contemptible method by which the renewal, or not, of Justin Langer’s contract has been dealt with (“Langer forced out for ‘unity’”, February 8). That discussions regarding the future contract of such an amazing of Australian cricket ought to have been brazenly mentioned within the media, even together with soliciting the views of current gamers, is scandalous.
The distinction between the way of the current sackings of head of England cricket Ashley Giles, and coach of the current Ashes workforce Chris Silverwood, is marked. Although Justin Langer could not have been sacked, the ignominy of being provided solely a short-term contract after his achievements left him no different however to resign.
While Australia’s current win within the Ashes was convincing, the First IX is not going to be a really nice workforce till it has gained within the sub-continent. We shall see. Ann Grant, Randwick
Australian cricket wants spin on the pitch, not throughout press conferences. We additionally want winners not whingers – convey again Langer and do away with the outdated, loud gamers who’re previous their use-by date. Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill (Vic)