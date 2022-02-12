Politicians play with nothing to lose risk our wellbeing instead

There’s the issue proper there: the Nationals seeing politics as a recreation, when it needs to be a vocation (“Joyce told to ‘lift his game’ by Nationals”, February 6). Anne Ring, Coogee

In the age of the smartphone the internecine warring within the Coalition exhibits that texting is probably a weapon of MP’s destruction. Worse than private hatreds that torpedo political careers, although, is {that a} nation craving for safety and progressive coverage in essential areas like well being, aged care, training, housing and world warming is being left wanting.

Disunity is demise in politics so it’s onerous to see the shambolic Morrison authorities recovering. It might be a aid when voters can select a unified authorities to finish the in-fighting and the rorts and, by addressing burgeoning inequality, present the steadiness wanted to boost nationwide wellbeing. Ron Sinclair, Windradyne

How for much longer can we, the voters, need to put up with political infighting? We should not the mugs they take us for; we wish to hear some concrete insurance policies from each side on which we will base our vote. What are they going to do about aged care, training, well being, local weather change, refugees locked up for years – the listing of points which want pressing consideration goes on and on. I might be basing my vote on their response to those questions, not on the character cult of the chief – though I would favor she or he to show fact, empathy and integrity.

As a grandmother in her 70s I can nonetheless dream of a reliable authorities who places the Australian folks first – there have been few of these in my lifetime. Stephanie Edwards, Roseville