POLITICO Matrix: How loyal are Ukraine’s Western allies?





Welcome to the matrix, the place not all allies are created equal. To aid you see who’s placing probably the most into defending Ukraine, and what problems exist for lowering dependencies on Russia, we’ve plotted 35 international locations which can be taking part within the EU, NATO and G-7 summits in Brussels this week in response to their stage of Russia skepticism and financial hyperlinks. POLITICO can be monitoring who is sending weapons to Ukraine.

Joe Biden is in Europe this week, for the second time in his presidency. The United States has come out swinging in opposition to Moscow with sanctions, although the American financial system has taken few direct hits from slicing ties to Russian oil and fuel.

It’s not that straightforward for European governments: Some rely fully on Russia to maintain the lights on. It could take months, if not years, to implement main shifts in gasoline sources regardless of provides of recent liquid pure fuel shipments from the U.S. and elsewhere.

There’s additionally a giant distinction amongst international locations with Russia ties: Some international locations border Russia or Ukraine and refuse to be silenced regardless of the dangers, whereas others try to please each Moscow and the Brussels/Washington axis.

Different summit codecs convey completely different events to the desk. Only 21 of the 27 EU members are within the NATO alliance, leaving Austria, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Malta and Sweden on the sidelines of key army dialogue.

Other European gamers together with the U.Ok., Norway and Switzerland aren’t within the EU — and Britain’s Boris Johnson was deliberately not invited to the EU summit (there’s unhealthy blood from his 2016 marketing campaign to depart the bloc).

Japan is within the G-7 solely, and Serbia is in not one of the golf equipment.





