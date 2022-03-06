Politics Heats Up as the Ukraine Crisis Resonates in Metro Detroit

Southfield (CBS Detoit) – It was speak of politics, President Biden’s State of the Union speech, the 2022 mid-term elections, his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, as Rudy Hobbs, Deputy Oakland County Executive, and Tonya Schuitmaker, former Michigan State Senator, seem on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to debate a busy time.

The two, who seem with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, are serving as Co-Directors of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program as Hobbs, a Democrat, and Schuitmaker, a Republican, assist steer the non-partisan coaching program that has skilled 24 fellows annually for careers in politics.

MPLP will maintain its 27th Annual Fundraising Dinner in Lansing on Wed, April 10, with pollster Frank Luntz taking heart stage. Cain will emcee the dialog. After two years, the occasion might be in particular person. (For extra: https://mplp.msu.edu).

Then, Melvyn Levitsky, a retired profession diplomat and Professor of International Policy at UM’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, discusses the Russian invasion of Ukraine with Cain.

Levitsky, who served on the American Embassy in Moscow and as US Ambassador to Brazil and in addition Bulgaria, shared his ideas about Russian President Putin and his causes for invading Ukraine. He additionally mentioned Ukraine’s President Zelinsky, who has been catapulted to the world’s stage for his courageous actions and phrases.

Then Tania Smyk, a pacesetter of the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan (UACRC), seems to speak in regards to the group and it got here collectively rapidly to help Ukraine.

She talked about her grandparents, who got here to this nation from Ukraine.

Smyk, a scholar on the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit and working three jobs, explains why she is so devoted to serving to the folks of Ukraine.

