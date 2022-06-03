Politics Should Not Be Done: Arvind Kejriwal On Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot lifeless on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa. (File)

New Delhi:

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is unlucky however politics shouldn’t be carried out round it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated at present.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot lifeless by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state authorities pruned his safety cowl.

“I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, it is really unfortunate.

“Punjab CM has already stated they’re attempting their greatest and warranted that the accused will probably be quickly arrested and given strictest punishment,” Mr Kejriwal stated on sidelines of his go to to an STP in Delhi’s Rohini space.

The attackers had fired bullets on 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after stopping his car.

