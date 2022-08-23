Pollak: After Making Divisions Worse, Biden to Host ‘Unity’ Summit

President Joe Biden is popping as soon as once more to a technique he has used since saying his run for president in 2019: exploiting fears of hatred and bigotry, which he falsely associates with Republicans; then presenting himself and his occasion as the reply.

Last week, the White House announced Biden would host a “unity summit” to convey Democrats and Republicans collectively to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The announcement got here days after Biden emerged from trip to signal the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” and to claim Republicans opposed every little thing good and first rate within the invoice:

Every single Republican in Congress voted towards reducing prescription drug costs, towards reducing healthcare prices, towards a fairer tax system. Every single Republican — each single one — voted towards tackling the local weather disaster, towards reducing our power prices, towards creating good-paying jobs.

Never thoughts that Republicans don’t oppose decrease drug costs — and that, in actual fact, President Donald Trump issued an government order to decrease the price of insulin and epinephrine, which Biden canceled on his first day in workplace. Nor do Republicans oppose reducing healthcare prices, honest taxes, decrease power prices, or good-paying jobs.

Republicans disagree concerning the “climate crisis,” and argue Biden’s actions will, in actual fact, elevate power prices and destroy jobs. But that’s considerably completely different than not caring.

Every Republican in Congress voted towards decrease prescription drug costs. Against decrease well being care prices.

Against a fairer tax system.

Against tackling the local weather disaster.

Against reducing your power prices.

Against creating good-paying jobs. They selected the already-powerful. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2022

Biden’s rhetoric was solely the newest instance of the way in which through which he has really fueled division — and even hatred — amongst American since promising in his Inaugural Address to emphasise “unity.” Here is a quick checklist of how through which he has accomplished so:

Backing the impeachment . Rather than bringing the nation collectively after the Capitol riot on January 6, Biden backed the second (and pointless) impeachment of former President Trump, which did not convict Trump and solely strengthened divisions.

Rather than bringing the nation collectively after the Capitol riot on January 6, Biden backed the second (and pointless) impeachment of former President Trump, which did not convict Trump and solely strengthened divisions. Purging the army. The Biden administration launched a political purge of the army, inflicting components of the armed forces to “stand down” whereas trying to find supposed extremists — on the best; supporters of “Black Lives Matter” weren’t vetted.

The Biden administration launched a political purge of the army, inflicting components of the armed forces to “stand down” whereas trying to find supposed extremists — on the best; supporters of “Black Lives Matter” weren’t vetted. Endorsing protests towards Supreme Court justices . When left-wing activists besieged the houses of conservative Supreme Court justices following the leak of the Dobbs choice, Biden really inspired the protests, that are unlawful below federal regulation. When a crazed left-wing activist was arrested for trying to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Biden didn’t personally condemn the crime; the White House merely issued an announcement condemning violence on his behalf.

When left-wing activists besieged the houses of conservative Supreme Court justices following the leak of the Dobbs choice, Biden really inspired the protests, that are unlawful below federal regulation. When a crazed left-wing activist was arrested for trying to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Biden didn’t personally condemn the crime; the White House merely issued an announcement condemning violence on his behalf. Remaining silent within the face of left-wing terrorism towards non secular teams. In the wake of the Dobbs leak, left-wing teams have carried out terror assaults on non secular establishments nationwide — and the Biden administration has remained silent.

In the wake of the Dobbs leak, left-wing teams have carried out terror assaults on non secular establishments nationwide — and the Biden administration has remained silent. Accusing Republicans of “Jim Crow” for passing commonsense voting legal guidelines. Biden has falsely accused Republicans of attempting to convey again segregation — “Jim Crow 2.0” — for passing poll integrity legal guidelines extra liberal than these in his personal state.

Biden has falsely accused Republicans of attempting to convey again segregation — “Jim Crow 2.0” — for passing poll integrity legal guidelines extra liberal than these in his personal state. Imposing transgender ideology on states and native communities. The Biden administration has tried to impose a radical transgender ideology, together with on college sports activities, with out recognizing any boundary between childhood and maturity.

The Biden administration has tried to impose a radical transgender ideology, together with on college sports activities, with out recognizing any boundary between childhood and maturity. Backing the January 6 Commission. Biden has supported the one-sided present trial below means within the House, through which the minority has been excluded from participation, and witnesses are denied constitutional rights whilst they’re slandered.

Biden has supported the one-sided present trial below means within the House, through which the minority has been excluded from participation, and witnesses are denied constitutional rights whilst they’re slandered. Refusing to touch upon the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. The White House has refused to touch upon the raid of Trump’s personal residence, even to reassure the general public that the Department of Justice shouldn’t be working — once more — as a political instrument.

The White House has refused to touch upon the raid of Trump’s personal residence, even to reassure the general public that the Department of Justice shouldn’t be working — once more — as a political instrument. Forcing by means of spending payments on occasion traces. The “Inflation Reduction Act” — which is not going to scale back inflation — was pushed by means of the reconciliation course of, as was Biden’s 2021 COVID spending invoice, which — sarcastically — fueled inflation.

Biden has lengthy mentioned that he was motivated to run for president by the Charlottesville riots — together with the hoax that Trump praised neo-Nazis (he condemned them “totally”). He claimed to be working to revive unity — whereas additionally calling for a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

He was gradual to sentence violence within the wake of the homicide of George Floyd in 2020, and even claimed falsely that rioters attacking federal regulation enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have been “peaceful protesters.”

At the identical time, the Biden administration has thrown the ebook at protesters who have been on the Capitol in January 2021 — even those that didn’t commit any violence. Far from unifying the nation, Biden has exploited its divisions for partisan acquire.

Meanwhile, hate crimes have risen on Biden’s watch — from record-high antisemitic assaults, to rising anti-Asian hate crimes in Democrat-run cities.

Hatred is an issue, however Biden has little curiosity in stopping it. In truth, he finds it politically helpful.

If racism didn’t exist, Democrats would invent it (and the occasion was, in actual fact, as soon as the refuge of segregationists and the KKK). Fear of racism is the glue that holds the Democratic Party’s disparate coalitions collectively.

Hence Biden’s “unity summit.” Just in time for midterm elections.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the writer of the current e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His current ebook, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential main from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.