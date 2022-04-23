Polling stations abroad open in French presidential election runoff

French residents overseas have begun voting within the second spherical of the Presidential election, sooner or later earlier than Metropolitan France votes on Sunday.

The selection is similar because the one final time French residents selected their president in 2017: Emmanuel Macron of En Marche, or Marine Le Pen of the National Rally.

Official election actions ended on Friday night. There may be no extra campaigning, interviews or polls earlier than the preliminary outcomes are launched at 8 pm CET on Sunday.