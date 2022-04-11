Pompeo: Biden ‘Weakness’ Led to Putin Invasion of Ukraine; Says Sitting at the Table with Iran, Russia ‘Incomprehensible’

In a Sunday interview on New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped President Joe Biden’s “weakness” and “lack of resolve.”

According to Pompeo, Biden’s dealing with of the Afghanistan withdrawal was not the one weak point he exhibited that led to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think, John, that there is no doubt that [Putin’s] perception of American resolve changed fundamentally when President Biden came into office,” Pompeo advised host John Catsimitidis. “The risk seemed low. The cost that he would have to pay seemed reasonable. And he began to prepare the assault that we’ve seen take place in the main four regions of Ukraine. I think there’s no doubt about that. It wasn’t just Afghanistan. Remember the President said a minor incursion is OK? When the Russians … shut down the Colonial Pipeline for several days. President Biden simply said, ‘Don’t do that again.’”

He continued, “The first American chief to satisfy with Vladimir Putin wasn’t the secretary of protection, or the secretary of state, or the president. It was [John] Kerry. They put local weather change on the prime of the listing. And that confirmed weak point and an absence of resolve.’

Pompeo went on to slam Biden for sitting on the desk with Iran and Russia to barter the Iran nuclear deal.

“[T]he craziness of the fact that the Russians are killing Ukrainians and … the United States is sitting at the table in Vienna talking to the Iranians is hard to imagine and understand,” he emphasised. “It’s incomprehensible to me.”

