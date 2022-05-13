Ponga’s Knights woes no worry for Slater

Queensland State of Origin coach Billy Slater is assured Kalyn Ponga can shine for the Maroons regardless of Newcastle’s NRL woes.

Ponga and the injury-hit Knights have slipped to the underside of the NRL ladder after a seven-game shedding run, with their celebrity fullback enduring some cold and hot kind to date in 2022.

Slater, who will coach the Maroons for the primary time within the June 8 collection opener towards NSW at Accor Stadium, is unfazed and says he is seen sufficient from the 24-year-old to know he’ll do a job for his state if match and out there for recreation one.

“One thing that hasn’t been questioned is Kalyn’s effort and his willingness to put himself on the line and be involved in the game,” Slater stated.

“Sure his team’s not going well at the moment. He’s had a whole heap of changes in his key positions.

“Being the captain that he’s, he is stepping up and attempting to play different folks’s roles.

“It doesn’t concern me that the team’s not going overly well. I watch Kalyn as an individual and I see a fair desire there to be involved in the game and a want to compete.

“I do know what Kalyn’s able to.”

While the Knights might be struggling, North Queensland are flying with their win over Newcastle last weekend putting them third on the ladder.

Slater, who spent time working with Queensland’s women’s squad on Friday in Brisbane, says there are several Cowboys who have caught his eye with their performances this season.

“Tommy Dearden is one younger man that is actually making some noise and taking part in robust, working the soccer and defending properly,” he stated.

“The complete system on the Cowboys in the mean time, everybody’s doing their job and everybody’s taking part in the group approach.

“The two backrowers stand out. (Heilum) Luki and (Jeremiah) Nanai. Reuben Cotter’s having a fantastic season. Kyle Feldt and Valentine Holmes are bouncing off the energy of the youth up there.

“It’s an excellent vibe up there on the Cowboys and it is actually necessary for Queensland that the Cowboys, the Broncos are taking part in some good soccer.

“They’re on the right track the Queensland teams.”