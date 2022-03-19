Ponsonby plays his Wild Card with Philipsburg
There’ll be no excuses for Philipsburg on the rating of health from coach James Ponsonby as he tries to pressure his method into the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final by way of Sunday’s $50,000 Wild Card (1400m) at Scone.
Ponsonby conceded after the four-year-old ran sixth behind Testator Silens within the South East Championships at Nowra again on February 13 that he wasn’t match sufficient for what turned out to be a testing race.
Philipsburg has gained third up in each preparations for the coach and tuned up for the Wild Card with a sport second over 1550m on a heavy observe at Canterbury three weeks in the past.
“He just looked a little bit plump but his second up run was good on a really heavy track,” he mentioned.
“I hope it has all worked out well because he’s had a bit of extra time between his second-up run and what will now be his third-up performance.
“He probably needed it because it was a testing track that night, so extra time between races is probably going to be a good thing.
“We’re going there with a fit horse and a healthy horse. He’s usually very good once he’s into a campaign, and he’s won third up before for us twice.”
Rachel King is again on Philipsburg for the Wild Card. She rode him to victory in a TAB Highway at Kembla again in September in addition to at Nowra first-up, and Ponsonby is rapt with how the boundaries have fallen for the gelding.
Ponsonby mentioned race favorite Edit was the horse he fears most and is nearly conceding one of many two locations obtainable for the ultimate to the Cody Morgan-trained galloper.