Ponsonby plays his Wild Card with Philipsburg

There’ll be no excuses for Philipsburg on the rating of health from coach James Ponsonby as he tries to pressure his method into the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final by way of Sunday’s $50,000 Wild Card (1400m) at Scone.

Philipsburg and Rachel King will mix once more within the Wild Card at Scone. Credit:Getty

Ponsonby conceded after the four-year-old ran sixth behind Testator Silens within the South East Championships at Nowra again on February 13 that he wasn’t match sufficient for what turned out to be a testing race.

Philipsburg has gained third up in each preparations for the coach and tuned up for the Wild Card with a sport second over 1550m on a heavy observe at Canterbury three weeks in the past.

“He just looked a little bit plump but his second up run was good on a really heavy track,” he mentioned.