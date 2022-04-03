Ponting expects Nortje and Warner to be available for game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7

South Africa seamer Anrich Nortje is barely a few spells away from being out there for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2022, the franchise’s head coach Ricky Ponting revealed after his workforce misplaced to Gujarat Titans on Saturday. There has been a variety of thriller round Nortje’s again and hip harm because the seamer hasn’t performed aggressive cricket because the T20 World Cup final November.

Ponting additionally confirmed that David Warner can be out there for Capitals’ subsequent recreation, and hoped for Mitchell Marsh , who’s nursing a hip pressure, to be there for the one after that. Warner was rested for Australia’s ongoing limited-overs sequence in Pakistan, however, together with different Cricket Australia-contracted gamers, was not available to play on the IPL until April 6.

“Nortje bowled 100% this morning in the warm-ups,” Ponting stated. “I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100% capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go. We have got a few more days before our next game [against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7], so hopefully he is available for selection for that one.

“I believe David Warner has arrived in Mumbai. He left early yesterday morning I imagine, so he needs to be there after we get again to Mumbai tonight. Mitchell Marsh has been in Mumbai for a number of days, clearly getting his quarantine achieved. I believe he may be out of quarantine tomorrow really.

“We are hoping that he [Marsh] is gonna be available for the game on 10th [against Kolkata Knight Riders]. He picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection. But fingers crossed, Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after.”

Ponting on Nortje: “I think he has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100% capacity” BCCI

Talking concerning the defeat to Titans, Ponting stated the early wickets price them. Chasing 172 on the MCA Stadium in Pune, Capitals fell to 34 for 3 inside 5 overs. In their opening recreation towards Mumbai Indians as nicely, they’d misplaced three wickets contained in the powerplay however there Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel had helped them pull off a coup.

“On this wicket, on this ground, we thought it was a very, very chaseable total,” Ponting stated. “Unfortunately for us, for the second game in succession we were behind the eight-ball early. There were a few too many quite soft dismissals from our batsmen tonight.

“If you might be shedding three wickets within the powerplay, it is actually exhausting to win video games from there. We know that, the stats say that, they’ve stated that proper by the historical past of T20 cricket. That’s definitely one space that we bought to get higher at, getting by that powerplay. None or one down can be a pleasant begin to a run chase.”

Despite the early wickets, Capitals were in a comfortable position at the end of 14 overs. They needed 54 runs in the last six overs with Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell in the middle. Losing from there, Ponting said, was more disappointing.

“There most likely was a bit of little bit of panic,” he said. “At no stage tonight did the run charge exit of hand and that is what most likely makes it a extra disappointing loss than it most likely seems on the scoreboard. We went down by 15 [14] runs however the [required] run charge by no means bought above 9.5.

Ponting felt there was a “little bit of a panic” in the best way Capitals approached their chase towards Gujarat Titans BCCI

“We had Rishabh in the middle of a really good innings. Rovman Powell had just gone out. If those two had been out to bat together for two-three more overs, I think we would have won the game. But we were not good enough to do it.”

Titans’ bowler who dealt Capitals telling blows was Lockie Ferguson. He despatched again Prithvi Shaw along with his very first ball within the match. In the identical over, he dismissed Mandeep Singh, too. Later, he got here again to eliminate Pant and Axar in one other, decisive double-wicket over.

Talking about Shaw, who has been out to the pull shot twice in two video games, Ponting stated: “I thought he played beautifully in the first game. I think he got 38 off 24 balls and got us off to a good start in the powerplay. He didn’t go on to capitalise as you would have liked but because of that start, we were good enough to go ahead and win that game.

“Unfortunately immediately Ferguson comes into the assault and possibly will get Prithvi out precisely the best way they might have deliberate. Unfortunate for him however we can have a very good chat with Prithvi. He has been out twice now taking part in that pull shot, so we would need to perform a little bit of labor on that with him over the following few days.”