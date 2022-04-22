Cricket
Ponting in isolation after family member tests positive for Covid-19
Though not one of the different groups have had any optimistic Covid-19 circumstances because the begin of the event on March 26, the Capitals have had a number of positive results. On Wednesday, Tim Seifert, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, grew to become the sixth member of the Capitals contingent to check optimistic after Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, physio Patrick Farhart, sports activities therapeutic massage therapist Chetan Kumar, crew physician Abhijit Salvi, and social media content material crew member Akash Mane.