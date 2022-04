Ponting in isolation after family member tests positive for Covid-19

Though not one of the different groups have had any optimistic Covid-19 circumstances because the begin of the event on March 26, the Capitals have had a number of positive results . On Wednesday, Tim Seifert , the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, grew to become the sixth member of the Capitals contingent to check optimistic after Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh , physio Patrick Farhart, sports activities therapeutic massage therapist Chetan Kumar, crew physician Abhijit Salvi, and social media content material crew member Akash Mane.