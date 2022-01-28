Pooh Shiesty Firearm Sentencing Set For April, Faces Years In Prison

Pooh Shiesty will study his destiny in April when he’s set to be sentenced for federal firearm conspiracy.

Pooh Shiesty‘s utility for bond was denied just lately. The rapper earlier this month changed his not guilty plea to guilty in relation to a firearms conspiracy cost he was dealing with for theft in October 2020.

Shiesty, who could possibly be sentenced quickly on the costs, had proposed bond circumstances to incorporate “unspecified monitoring, limited visitation, and drug and alcohol treatment.”

The Memphis rapper’s sentencing listening to is now set for April 7 at 2 p.m. ET at Miami’s United States Courthouse with presiding Judge K. Michael Moore. He is dealing with a beneficial most sentence of 8 years in federal jail, however the choose might present some leniency due to his responsible plea.

At his final courtroom listening to, an oral order by Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis confirms that the rapper will proceed to be held following an evidentiary listening to.

The rapper’s movement had made the case that he’s now dealing with lesser expenses after pleading responsible, and he additionally referenced his “well-known reputation” within the rap trade.

The ‘Shiesty Season’ rapper was unsuccessful in his bid for freedom. However, the Magistrate famous that he was “not entitled to a renewed bond determination” after the responsible plea.

“Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community,” the order learn.

See additionally

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old artist is not dealing with a felony rely in Miami-Dade County for an alleged taking pictures at a Florida strip membership.

The cost was dropped after Pooh Shiesty pleaded responsible to conspiracy in relation to a separate incident.

Before that, the rapper was dealing with a life sentence on conviction.