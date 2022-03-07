Pooja Hegde to star in Pawan Kalyan’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh? Here’s what we know

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE, PSPK_MADHU_ Pooja Hegde was not too long ago seen in magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ reverse Prabhas.

Actress Pooja Hegde is rumoured to have grabbed a chance to work alongside Telugu famous person Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is to collaborate with ‘Gabbar Singh’ director Harish Shankar, for his or her much-awaited film ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’. It is reported that Harish Shankar and the makers of the film are eager to herald Pooja Hegde to fill the position of the feminine lead. Pooja Hegde, who has been interacting with the media for her ‘Radhe Shyam’ promotion, was quizzed about the identical.

The actress, who has no intentions to interrupt the information earlier than something goes out, formally, stated, “You have to ask Harish about that”. Pooja Hegde has labored with Harish Shankar for his films ‘Duvvada Jagannadham – DJ’, wherein she paired up with Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ earlier. Harish, who has prior expertise working with the ‘Acharya’ actress, has recommended bringing her on board for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ to play the feminine lead reverse Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was not too long ago seen in magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ reverse Prabhas. The Pan-India film had a theatrical launch on March 11 worldwide. Recently in the course of the promotions when she was quizzed about her upcoming ventures, Pooja stated, “I have a project with Mahesh Babu, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. I also have some other movies in my kitty which will be announced soon”.

The multi-lingual love story is ready in Europe within the Nineteen Seventies and explores a really novel and totally different idea, as seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’s promotional movies. Prabhas performs Vikramaditya, whereas Pooja Hegde performs Prerana.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese. The movie additionally stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others in key roles.

-with IANS inputs